Paddling in the wake of Tom Thomson on the 100th anniversary of his death

ALGONQUIN PROVINCIAL PARK, ONT.—On a rocky, windswept point jutting into Canoe Lake, up a little trail in a sunny clearing, a modest cairn stands next to a gaudy totem pole. One hundred years ago, a troop of artists and admirers, led by the Group of Seven’s J.E.H. Macdonald, paddled to this very point to erect the memorial to their dead friend, the “artist, woodsman and guide,” Tom Thomson. He lived humbly but passionately with the wild. It made him brother to all untamed things of nature. It drew him apart and revealed itself wonderfully to him. It sent him out from the woods only to show these revelations through his art. And it took him to itself at last. — Excerpt from the inscription on the Tom Thomson Memorial Cairn on Canoe LakeIt was here in Algonquin Provincial Park where Thomson found himself as an artist, setting out with his cedarstrip canoe and paint kit to collect inspiration for masterpieces such as “The Jack Pine” on protracted backcountry sketching trips he began taking in 1912. And it was here, at Hayhurst Point, where Thomson most loved to pitch his canvas tent, with the wind keeping off the bugs and the cool, murky water shimmering below; then, at night, the lights of the now-abandoned town of Mowat sparkling across the lake; a beer and warm bed and body only a short paddle away. And it was here, too, on Canoe Lake where Thomson’s bloated corpse was found on July 17, 1917. He had set out on a solo fishing trip eight days prior on July 8 — 100 years ago today. He was only 39.Article Continued Below“Thomson did something that was the crux of what became the Group of Seven,” Garry Lantaigne tells me. “He discovered what to paint, what Canada was really about, which was the rocks and the trees and the water. No one had ever painted that before; no one showed you the rugged side of Canada.”Like Thomson, Lantaigne was a Toronto-based artist who was drawn to the sprawling woodland and twisting lakes of Algonquin. Twelve years ago, Lantaigne made the move to the quiet cottage country town of Huntsville, where he’s spearheaded the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery, a project that’s seen nearly a hundred murals of Thomson and the Group of Seven’s work painted on buildings across the region. “Look at the colour of the lake,” Lantaigne excitedly implores as we stand under an enlarged depiction of Thomson’s “Autumn Foliage” in Huntsville. In the painting, a cluster of autumnal trees obscures a vibrant lake and rolling hills are washed in fall gold.