Paint your walls fresh and fun with the colour green

Global colour authority Pantone recently announced its Colour of the Year for 2017, Greenery, "a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature's greens revive, restore, and renew."To many in the business of design, the announcement came as no surprise. We have been steadily incorporating more and more green through architecture and urban planning with living walls, green rooftops and urban gardening.There is something truly powerful and grounding about the colour green. It symbolizes life, growth and rebirth. It's warm and alluring, but at the same time fresh and fun.Green has the vitality of yellow and the tranquility of blue, creating a balance between them. Studies have shown that this colour is calming and stress-relieving not only visually but physiologically. Think about how relaxed and rejuvenated you feel when you are walking in nature. It's a symbol of life. I'm a firm believer that every room should have a touch of green whether on the walls, in accessories, art or in the form of plants. Without it, a room can look flat. When we use green in our homes, it's like bringing a little bit of the outdoors in. Green is also a recessive colour, meaning that it seems push walls back, making it feel more spacious. Who can't use a little more space — especially in the GTA?For those inspired to incorporate green in your decor, I've figured out the brand equivalents to Pantone's Greenery you'll need:Para: Candied AppleBehr: Fresh AppleBenjamin Moore: Rosemary Green