Parking pads need not harm the environment

Late January is not exactly the height of gardening season, but it is the best time of year to dream about the gardening season ahead. It seems many of us urban dwellers have been dreaming about where to park the car — a record number of us are exploring the option of paving over the front yard to make room for our personal transportation, without a lot of thought given to the bigger picture. The City of Toronto has bylaws with detailed rules for creating a front-yard parking pad. It is a long process and few homeowners are successful in gaining a permit to pave over their front yard. In Great Britain, a study indicates that ripping out the garden in favour of pavement and other hard surfaces is wreaking havoc on their storm water sewer system. Lauriane Suyin Chalmin-Pui, PhD student, Landscape Department, University of Sheffield, has created a report that indicates there are 5 million front gardens in the U.K. with no plants growing in them (1 in 3) and 4.5 million are paved over (1 in 4). While no statistics are available about the Canadian urban experience in this regard, all you must do is drive down any residential street in Toronto and you will see for yourself that this is not a problem unique to the U.K.The U.K. has created a formal response to this with a program sponsored by the Royal Horticultural Society called 'Greening Grey Britain' (rhs.org.uk/ggb ) and I think it is incredibly smart. What problem? When we pave over our front yard, we impact on the greater environment:1. Creating a heat island. When vegetation is lost on a street and replaced with hard surfaces, they absorb heat in the day and release it at night, making it hotter. Air conditioners then work harder and are used more often.