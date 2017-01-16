Partner insists on walking around the house naked: Ellie

This girl asked my best friend and me to find out about some cute guys. We did, and fell for them. I had a crush on “K,” she went for “N.”This other girl liked K too, but he was interested in me. So she hated me. She then went for N, but he didn’t like anyone. Suddenly my best friend started hanging out with her and being very rude to me. Article Continued BelowI’d hoped this would be the year I could be cute, cool and popular, but my whole life’s turned upside down. And there’s a rumour that K doesn’t even like me, that it was just a dare. UGH. I just want my best friend back and make people like me, but for now I’m an outcast.

