Past time to tackle the GTAs housing supply crunch

We have a shortage of housing supply in the GTA that is approaching crisis levels and it’s time for governments to acknowledge the problem and take action to address it.Not enough new housing is being built to keep up with consumer demand and the needs of this growing region. The lack of supply is having an impact on not just the price of new homes, but also the resale housing market and the rental market.The population of the GTA has grown significantly in the past decade, but our housing supply has dropped. Today in the GTA there are less than half the overall number of new homes available in builder inventories than there were a decade ago. In December 2006, there were 30,400 new homes available to purchase, while in the same month of 2016 there were just 13,670.The drop is most pronounced in the lowrise market where the number of detached homes, semi-detached homes and townhomes plummeted from 17,529 in December 2006 to just 1,878 a decade later. The homebuilding and land development industry is complying with provincial intensification policy and building and selling far fewer lowrise homes than 10 years ago. But demand for those types of homes has not dropped with the supply so prices have increased dramatically.Article Continued BelowThe average price of a new lowrise home in the GTA has more than doubled in 10 years and reached a record $995,116 in December 2016. For single-family detached homes the average price reached an unprecedented $1,264,604 in December, up by more than $273,000 in just 12 months and up by an unbelievable $811,394 since December 2006. The year 2016 was a record sales year for the GTA new condo market, with 29,186 units sold. Builder inventories of highrise units fell to their lowest level in 10 years. In December 2016, the average price for new condos hit $507,128, setting a record.There are many barriers that hold back the industry’s ability to build more homes to meet the demand. Lack of land that can be developed and is serviced with critical infrastructure, excessive red tape, out-of-date zoning and NIMBYism are the key hindrances limiting our ability to build more housing.