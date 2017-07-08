Pick garden tools that will last generations: Mark Cullen

I love my garden tools. Using quality tools, when doing any job, is a key to squeezing the greatest possible joy out of the experience. But how do you know when you are buying “quality” with inherent benefits such as durability, long-lasting performance and a tool that just works better with the passage of time?Ask me — I know a thing or two about it.My dad was a tool hound. He loved well-used tools and I learned that same satisfaction from him. He left me many great garden implements and I have collected more of my own; I have a garden-tool museum of sorts and it’s a celebration of craftsmanship that goes back a few generations. What to look for in a great tool:Article Continued BelowHardened steel. High-carbon steel has great tensile strength. This means that a pair of hand pruners made from this material will resist breaking and will hold a sharp edge longer. It helps to have a metal file handy to run up and down the blade every time before you use the pruners. I use it for a minute — sometimes less — to put an edge on my hedge shears, digging tools, such as a spade or shovel, and my weeding tools, such as the backhoe or Dutch hoe. If you make this simple task — plus a squirt of oil to the metal parts — a habit before you head out to the garden with your steel tools, I guarantee you will reduce the stress on your own body as you work.Mark Cullen has planted many ceremonial trees along the Highway of Heroes using chrome digging spades. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star file photo)