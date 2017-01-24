Plush rentals provide woodsy retreats in Mont-Tremblant

MONT-TREMBLANT, QUE.-There’s a new way to stay in Mont-Tremblant with Tremblant Living, a luxury rental company that boasts an impressive collection of 20 grandiose houses and lavish condos. Here, guests can enjoy all the amenities of a five-star hotel — premium toiletries, in-room spa services and daily housekeeping — in the privacy and comfort of a fully equipped rental property.Modern luxuryLuxurious comfort is an understatement in these remarkable rental homes. High-vaulted ceilings expose great wooden beams and floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning forest or lake views. These are open-concept spaces designed for entertaining friends or hosting large family gatherings. Living areas are tastefully furnished with plush sofas and gas fireplaces, dining rooms feature long harvest tables and an integrated lighting and sound system sets the perfect mood. The average nightly rental rates start at $1,200 for a home with more than four bedrooms.Chef’s kitchenCooking becomes a joyous team sport in the professional, state-of-the-art kitchens found in all rental houses. High-end appliances, including a 48-inch Wolf gas range and sleek De’Longhi espresso machine, are on display, while the fridge, freezer and microwave are cleverly hidden behind streamlined solid wood cabinetry. The extra-wide sinks with double faucets mean multiple people can help clean up after breakfast and prepare elaborate meals come dinnertime.Article Continued BelowWater worldAll of the properties feature a combination of indoor or outdoor hot tubs, saunas and private pools. The majestic Manor Chalet, a sprawling 10,400-square-foot, nine-bedroom home that sleeps up to 22 guests — and the jewel in the crown of Tremblant Living rental properties — is nestled in a tranquil forest next to its own mountain stream and features a large indoor heated pool and hot tub. Most of the outdoor facilities offer breathtaking views of Lake Tremblant or the charming resort. Fun house