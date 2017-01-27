EVORA, PORTUGAL-You might say Patricia Canejo turned her passion for Portuguese food and traditions into a new profession “by accident.” While recovering from a mishap in Thailand, she decided she wanted to do something new with her life. So she ditched the banking world and founded Singulartrips to provide travellers with gastronomic tours and hands-on experiences. That was around two years ago.In early 2016, Canejo’s friend Julia Oliveira joined Singulartrips. Oliveira, who is from the U.K., had stopped in Lisbon nearly 20 years ago on a round-the-world tour and is still there.Now via their combined networks of family, friends and friends of friends, the duo have assembled an array of authentic Portuguese experiences. These can range from meals or cooking classes in local homes to food tasting tours in various regions of Portugal, to making salt, bread, sausage or artisanal cheese.They introduce me to Portugal Through the Belly, a tour to immerse me in regional food, with Lisbon as home base. Related story:Portugal’s history lies in its pastryArticle Continued BelowWith a Eurail Pass in hand, I board a train in the city. Less than 90 minutes later I’m in Evora, a spectacular, well-preserved medieval town in the Alentejo region, and the first stop on our tour. In the city centre we meet our local hosts, Joao Junqueira and his wife Nelia Martins, landscape architects who met studying at the University of Evora. The pair walk us through the cobblestoned winding lanes, pointing out stunning combinations of Roman, Gothic and Baroque architecture, for which Evora has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The entire meal with Evora hosts Nelia Martins and her husband Joao Junqueira is locally sourced, from the cheese and olives to the wine.I ask Junqueira how many times he has had led this trek and perfected his schpiel. “Just once, this is my first time doing this,” he replies. It shows, because it feels like a friend is taking you around. Oliveira says she and Canejo chose to work with the couple because “they love to eat as much as we do.”