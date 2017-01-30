Ankle sprains are among the most common injuries for dancers, athletes and fitness buffs. We met Corps de Ballet member Erika Delponte at the Walter Carsen Centre for The National Ballet of Canada to run through a gentle ankle exercise called Fleet Feet. This rehab/prehab practice stretches the muscles of the posterior leg, increases ankle mobility, and builds proprioceptive awareness to keep you light on your feet as you work and play.1. Clear some space around your yoga mat and come down to a reclining position on your back. 2. Bend your right knee, bring it close to the chest, and clasp your hands firmly behind your right thigh.3. Press your right foot skyward until your leg is straight and you feel a rich stretch beneath your hands. If your arms don’t quite reach, use a towel to hold the leg like a sling.Article Continued Below4. Without bending your leg, alternately point your toes like a ballerina and flex at the ankle as you spread your toes and pull them back. Repeat five times, taking care to move methodically as you keep your lower leg, ankle and foot in one clean line.5. Now circle your ankle and foot five times in a clockwise direction before circling five times in the opposite direction. Use your eyes to help keep your movements slow, deep and precise.6. Rest for a moment before repeating on the other side.