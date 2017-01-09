Practise mudras to let loving kindness into your life: The Moves

Mudras are ritual gestures used in the context of yoga and meditation practice to focus intention and direct the flow of energy. Let me show you how Lotus Mudra can put the practice of loving kindness at your fingertips.1. Take a comfortable seat and press your palms together in front of your heart.2. Keep your pinky fingers and thumbs touching one another as you open the remaining fingers and the bowl of your palms like a blossoming lotus.3. Gaze gently down at your hands and think of yourself when you were a small child as you silently say the following words to yourself for five minutes or more:May you be safe and well in body and mind.Article Continued BelowMay you be at happy and at ease. May you be filled with loving-kindness.4. Practise until the feeling of loving kindness takes root deep inside. This could take months of dedicated practice. Once you’ve cultivated a strong heart connection to yourself, try expanding your practice to include others. Begin with loved ones and close friends. Eventually you may feel ready to include those people with whom you have more complex or challenging relationships.

