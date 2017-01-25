President Trump, the Womens March and beyond: Timson

On the first full working day of Donald Trump’s presidency, a chilling picture emerged from the Oval Office. There was President Trump, sitting at his desk, flanked by six white men of immense privilege, signing a global gag order which forbids America giving any international financial aid to non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) that counsel women on abortion or perform them.This gag order comes and goes depending upon which party commands the White House. But I was struck by how symbolic and threatening the image itself was. This is what the white male patriarchy used to look like folks, and astonishingly in 2017, still does. As a tweet by a British male journalist said: “As long as you live you’ll never see a photograph of 7 women signing legislation about what men can do with their reproductive organs.”Article Continued BelowSet your clocks back a few hundred years. Or refuse to.Wasn’t that what Saturday’s enthralling marches were all about? They started with a simple visual statement: “We’re here,” or in the Star’s memorable headline, “She the People.”Organized mainly, as American writer Rebecca Traister pointed out in New York magazine, by women of colour, the Women’s March last Saturday drew an unprecedented 4 million women — and men — out on streets all around the world to protest the election of Donald Trump, and to state, in funny signs and angry speeches, a variety of grievances and goals.