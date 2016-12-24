Private members dog club proving paw-pular in Toronto

Dogs are sniffing butts, owners are drinking pints of beer and both animals and humans alike are sporting ugly Christmas sweaters. This was the scene at Henderson Brewing Co. last week, where patrons and their pets were celebrating a Chrismukkah holiday party and fundraiser for Just Paws Animal Rescue. It was the latest instalment of #DoggieNights, a free, monthly pet event that happens the first Wednesday of every month. The event raised $732 for Just Paws Animal Rescue. The brains behind this operation is founder and managing director Dominika Gorecki of Get Leashed, a magazine that’s been around since 2014. Gorecki extended the magazine’s reach with the private-members club for modern dog owners a few months ago. It’s the first club of its kind in Toronto and maybe the world. “I just found that, while Toronto has a lot of dog owners, it’s really not a pet-friendly place,” said Gorecki. “There’s nothing you can do with your dog and pets are not allowed anywhere.”And as far as “private membership” goes in Toronto, there are clubs for business professionals, women-only associations and places for alcohol enthusiasts, so why not dogs?Article Continued BelowWith a mandate to help dog owners “live beyond the dog park,” the Get Leashed team is motivated to make Toronto a world-class city for fur babies.Gorecki has lived in New York City and San Francisco, where she says man’s best friend is far more welcome on patios, in hotels and at restaurants. Both cities recently eased the rules on dogs and dining. “Pets sit next to their owners in social contexts and the world goes on,” she said. “Increasingly in restaurants now, there’s even a dog menu.”

