Public art at condo developments create spaces that excite and inspire

In Downtown Markham, a carousel takes kids on a ride aboard colourful figures fashioned from cast-off metal and wood pieces collected from across Canada. At the corner of King and Richmond Sts. in Toronto, a series of 36.5-metre angled bright green poles poke through the podium roof of Tableau Condominiums.In the near future, an abstract bronze sculpture shaped from the casts of many hands will be installed at Yorkville Plaza, at Cumberland St. and Avenue Rd. And in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood, space aliens will emerge from a glass mural outside two condo towers at Redpath Ave. and Roehampton Ave. These are some of the latest additions and coming art pieces condo developers are contributing to the public realm at their developments in the GTA. Toronto’s Official Plan encourages the inclusion of public art in significant private-sector developments; the City’s Percent for Public Art Program recommends that one per cent of the gross construction cost of each large development be contributed to public art — in exchange, developers are allowed to have taller buildings, more units and other concessions. Some developers don’t see this as an obligation but an opportunity to make a lasting contribution to the urban environment. In some cases, developers are not obligated to contribute art, but choose to do so.“Public art is important to introduce culture to neighbourhoods in Toronto,” says David Feldman, CEO of Camrost Felcorp, developer of Yorkville Plaza and other large condo projects in Toronto. “We’re a big international city and part of the fabric of a big city is art.” Article Continued BelowFeldman and his wife Angela travel the world to art fairs and exhibitions and are “heavily involved” with the Art Gallery of Ontario.Where public art is required in Toronto, developers hire art consultants, such as David Moos, who has worked with Camrost Felcorp on several public art plans. The constraints and attributes of the site must be defined and the art must fit with these, as well as enhance the community. The developer must submit a detailed art plan to the planning department and the Toronto Public Art Commission, then it goes to council for a vote. Once approved, a competition is held for artist submissions and the winner is chosen by a jury that includes the developer, artists and community members.No such requirements existed in Markham when Christopher Bratty, president of land development and investments and acquisitions at the Remington Group, established the Remington Contemporary Art Gallery, a $25-million collection. It’s in the new Downtown Markham, the largest mixed-used development in Canada. Bratty says he felt it was important to give back to the community and contribute to the quality of life there.