Q&A: Dion Leonard on his book Finding Gobi

Dion Leonard had just begun the second stage of the Gobi March, a 250-kilometre race through the Gobi Desert in China, when he noticed a stray dog was following him. On Day 3, halfway through a river crossing, he heard yelps and saw the dog standing on the riverbank, unable to follow. He knew, as he turned back to carry the dog across, he’d reached a “turning point.”“I went to these races trying to win them but I stopped as I went halfway through a river crossing because she was yelping and whining and barking,” said Leonard, 41, of Edinburgh, who completed the race in 2016. “It was then that I started to realize I had a real deep feeling for her and the bond was really forming.”Read more:Stray pup races alongside man throughout seven-day ultra-marathonArticle Continued BelowThe dog, who would later be named Gobi, tailed Leonard for nearly 128 km and captured the world’s attention online. Leonard has chronicled the experience, and the ensuing whirlwind adventure to adopt Gobi, in Finding Gobi¸released Tuesday.Shortly after the race, Gobi went missing. But Leonard was so affected by the dog, he launched a crowdfunding campaign and travelled to China to find her. He searched the streets of Urumqi every day, with the help of a team of locals, by posting flyers, interviewing residents, and spreading the word online. Throughout the search, tips poured in, along with some ominous threats to both Gobi and Leonard.But one call, from a local man, led to Leonard’s reunion with Gobi, who was found on the side of the road. Due to an injury to Gobi’s hip — which required surgery — and the mandatory quarantine process, Leonard spent four months in China with the dog, before they returned to Edinburgh together. Gobi now lives with Leonard, his wife, Lucja, and their cat, Lara.