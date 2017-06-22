Ramadan reminds of transformative power of cooking, sharing meals: Jalaluddin

I grew up eating Indian food. Only at my house, we just called it food. Fast forward a generation, and my children’s culinary experience is completely different to my own. The Indian staples my husband and I grew up with are the exception in our household, not the norm. I started thinking about this because it’s Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting and spiritual reset. The fasts are long — more than 17 hours in Toronto — which leaves me with a lot of time to contemplate meals. My kids are fasting a few days, mostly on weekends, and our experiences are completely different.As a child, I ate a steady stream of rice-plus: Rice plus meat curry with veg. Rice plus chicken curry and potatoes. Rice plus fish curry and more veg. Everything cooked in a base of fried onions and garlic-ginger paste, seasoned with cayenne pepper, turmeric, garam masala spice mix: delicious, home cooked, pungent. Read more:Ramadan meal matchmaker sharing Iftar experience to educate others, dispel stereotypesFasting just one aspect of Ramadan: KuttyArticle Continued BelowA Ramadan acrostic: Appetizers, family time and pizza at 3 a.m.An ongoing joke for South Asian children growing up in the ’80s and ’90s is that we all had to keep our bedroom doors closed when our parents cooked so our clothes wouldn’t smell, “ethnic” food being the height of uncool. Until suddenly, it wasn’t. Still, eau du mustard seed isn’t an alluring scent for most.My mother rarely made “Canadian” food, and only if my brother and I begged. Pasta and sauce, pizza, tacos — all a rare treat we wolfed down while my parents complained about the blandness or excess cheese.