RCMP constables horse excited to get dancing hoofs on for Musical Ride: Pet Psyche

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Const. Heather Manning and Bondar.As members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride, both Const. Manning and Bondar are preparing for one of their busiest tours of duty ever. In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, The Ride is travelling from coast to coast, performing in 10 provinces and one territory — and Bondar could not be happier. “She’s super eager to get on the road and begin her tour,” says Const. Manning. “She loves to travel and so she’s excited to get started.”During performances, the 12-year-old Hanoverian (a breed that originated in Germany) executes The Ride’s world-renowned drills and formations with precision, reserving her stubborn streak for her stall. “She’s very brave and very bold,” explains Const. Manning. “If she doesn’t like what you’re doing when you’re grooming her though, she has no qualms about letting you know.”What or who is the greatest love of Bondar’s life? Article Continued BelowThe last person who gave her a mint. It’s the quickest way to her heart. She loves the minty flavour and it gives her good breath too! It’s a special treat so we don’t want to spoil her too much. I’m kidding, I spoil her too much — but she deserves it.Which talent would Bondar most like to have?I think that she’d make a fantastic dancer. When she’s excited and just wants to go she does a few spins, and then she’ll stand on the spot and all four of her hooves are just kind of dancing and moving. If there was an animal version of Dancing with the Stars, I think she would rock it.