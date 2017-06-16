Reader feedback for man with much younger wife: Ellie

One man’s question about whether to cut ties with people who call him a “cradle-robber” brought a strong response to “older man/younger woman” marriage (May 19):Reader #1: “He wrote that his wife had befriended a friend’s daughter of the same age and in first-year university. He said he’s “several decades” older than her.“So she’s likely between 18-21, and he’s in his mid-to-late 40s.“His friends are right — there’s definitely something wrong with this picture!!“This isn’t an experienced woman in her 30s, who made an informed decision to commit to a much older man.Article Continued Below“She’s a very young woman, with no life experience.“As the mother of two young women in this age bracket, I’m shocked to think of one of them marrying someone like your letter-writer.”Reader #2: “Their huge age difference presents a major red flag that I don’t think should’ve been ignored.