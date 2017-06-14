Reader feedback on improper sexual advance from partners friend: Ellie

Following are similar-experience responses to the May 20 column which asked: If a partner’s close friend or relative suddenly comes on to you without invitation, should you tell your partner?Reader: “My brother-in-law made an unwanted sexual advance at me when I was younger. I’ve never spoken about it for many years.“It still haunts me because I wonder if I should’ve told my sister. I fear that she might not believe me.“They’re still together. I’m happily married.“As I get older, I feel stronger to settle this issue. Whenever I’m in his presence, I think about it and wonder if he remembers.Article Continued Below“Would anything be gained by saying something now?“I believe it’d devastate my sister whom I greatly love.”Haunting Sexual Advance