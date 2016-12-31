Readers reveal what their gardens means to them

What does your garden mean to you?That’s the question I invited my readers and followers on Facebook to answer. Their response was overwhelming — more than 50 people expressed their thoughts. Many were quite personal.Some readers wrote about their earliest experiences in the garden: LINDA: “My garden is a tribute to my grandparents. One of my earliest memories is how proud I was when my maternal grandmother allowed me to go into the garden and pick a cucumber . . . I remember my grandfather, well into his 80s, hoeing his garden and telling my dad to ‘collect all of the cow patties’ to make compost tea. Both my grandparents have been gone more than 30 years but every time I am in the garden I think of them.”EDNA: “My love for gardening began when my godmother gave me a dozen gladiolus bulbs for my 11th birthday . . . our 30-year-old garden has changed so many times and it gives us such pleasure.”Article Continued BelowHEATHER: “Over the years I have come to love the recharging effect of working outside in the quiet and enjoy the different elements carefully chosen to remind me of the inspiring gardeners in my life, my mom and my grandmothers. It is a labour of love.”Others shared some very personal feelings and experiences: PAM: “My garden means ‘healing,’ as I started to really work and create it when my eldest son died. I started a memory garden for him. Each year I planted something that reminded me of him.”

