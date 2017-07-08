Realtor double-selling practices due for revision: Ask Joe

I understand the the rules around multiple representation by real estate reps is being reviewed. When this will happen and what could change?The Ontario government’s review of multiple representation was launched at the end of this past June. I’d like to provide some background and context. In April, the government announced the “Ontario Fair Housing Plan,” which included a package of measures intended to help more people find affordable homes, increase supply, protect buyers and renters, and bring stability to the real estate market. Part of those measures included a commitment to review the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA) and its regulations, which is the legislation that RECO enforces. It includes provisions relating to practices such as multiple representation — also known as dual agency or double-ending when a brokerage represents both the buyer and seller. Read more:More first-time home buyers putting purchases on hold after Ontario introduces new measuresArticle Continued BelowOne of the most common forms of multiple representation involves a real estate salesperson or broker representing the buyer and the seller, and in the same transaction. There are very strict disclosure and consent rules in place because, at its core, there is an inherent conflict of interest when one person represents a buyer and a seller. These two parties to a trade have different interests: a seller’s primary goal is likely to sell their property for as much money as they can, whereas a buyer would aim to purchase a property for as little as they can. Over the past few years, multiple representation emerged as a growing issue. At RECO, we saw an increasing number of questions and complaints related to the practice. So, in March 2016 we issued a Registrar’s Bulletin to real estate professionals to clarify and emphasize the rules.In January of this year, RECO submitted recommendations about how to enhance the rules in REBBA’s Code of Ethics around multiple representation so that consumer protection is strengthened. We recommended the Ontario government revise the rules to: