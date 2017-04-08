Recipe for a healthy lawn: gardening expert Mark Cullen

The colour green is the most restful colour of them all. We are attracted to the chlorophyll that creates green in the natural world. We crave it and we want more of it (especially after a Canadian winter).The lawn in my four-hectare garden is not the focal point, but it is important. I have 1.2 hectares of cut grass. Truth is, nothing takes foot traffic quite like it. It is tough. It is cool, too. Come summer, you will choose to walk barefoot on your lawn, not your asphalt driveway. Guaranteed.Lawns produce oxygen. An average-sized lawn, with a fully detached home, produces enough oxygen to support a family of four. Let’s not disrespect it if it helps us breathe. A healthy lawn sequesters carbon, filters toxins out of rain water and is a great place to throw a picnic blanket. Trouble is, there is a lot of confusion about what works and what is hocus pocus. Let me help. Here are the facts and my recipe for a healthy lawn. 1. Fertilize or not? There is a reason why your lawn looks its best early in spring. Our climate suits the needs of quality grass very well. There is lots of moisture in the ground in spring. The soil and evening air is still cool. Grass is a cool-season crop.Article Continued BelowFertilizer enhances the elements that occur naturally at the root zone of your lawn. Fact is, the ingredients in a quality bag of lawn fertilizer are not required to make your lawn green. Mother Nature will do that for you this time of year without any help. However, “quality” is the keyword and a quality product can make a world of difference over the long haul. Your lawn craves nitrogen (the first number in the analysis) more than anything each spring. If the nitrogen in your lawn fertilizer is “slow release” it will green up quickly and stay that way for up to 10 weeks. Iron provides the fastest possible green up. Look for “chelated” iron, as grass plants will absorb it efficiently. Not so with other “iron” products. Also, look for iron that will not stain your deck or driveway.