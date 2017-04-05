Residents relieved after Loblaw says South Parkdale No Frills will reopen on April 20

Residents in South Parkdale are happily breathing a sigh of relief after learning that Vi’s No Frills will reopen on April 20 after being shut for nearly five months. The discount grocer, located at 1435 King Street W. near Jameson Ave, closed suddenly in early December for roof repairs, leaving many residents in the lurch.Barb Livesay said she is on a tight budget and has been walking about a kilometre to buy groceries at a Metro store — and spending twice as much — so she was thrilled to hear about the reopening.“That’s great,” Livesay said. “It’s a necessity here. We need it.“It’s a good thing, for the neighbourhood, for the seniors especially, and the disabled people who use walkers.”Article Continued BelowThere was concern amongst residents about when — and if — the store would reopen. Linda’s No Frills in the Port Credit neighbourhood of Mississauga permanently shut down in late December and Rocca’s No Frills in Toronto’s east end closed last May for major renovations. Loblaw, No Frills’ parent company, has said it would reopen the Toronto locations.The stores are in densely populated communities that include low-income residents, seniors and those with mobility issues. Their closures left some residents living in a food desert, having to travel more than a kilometre to access healthy and affordable food.Loblaw has been running free shuttle buses to take shoppers to other No Frills locations, though some customers have complained of long waits in the cold, not being able to get their foldable shopping carts on the buses and various other challenges faced by those with mobility issues.