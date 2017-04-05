Road tripping along Californias Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, CALIF.–The steely sea crashes into Anacapa Island, where gulls, pelicans and cormorants cling to precipitous crap-stained cliffs of volcanic rock, creating a cacophony of calls that rivals the surf. There are dripping caves, islets where California sea lions languidly laze and the impossible-looking 12-metre tall Arch Rock. Beneath the surface, fish dart, kelp forests sway and curious sea lions steal fleeting peeks. “It’s wilderness, wild and raw,” Dawn Brooks says during my six-night camper-van road trip along California’s Central Coast from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Right now, I’m kayaking in Channel Islands National Park and Brooks is my guide.An hour’s boat ride from the mainland, Anacapa Island is a desolate, windswept sanctuary for nearly 70 bird species. On the way, pods of common dolphins dart about the ferry’s prow. “You’ve got to trust me with your life,” Brooks says. She tells me to put on my helmet. Related stories:Article Continued Below6 food and drink experiencesJucy wants millennials in camper vansAn arch-like islet has formed a chute near the island. Following Brooks’ lead, I point my kayak towards it, then wait in a small pool to catch a swell that rockets me through on the crest of white, churning foam.