Rocky Mountaineer is a first-class experience

VANCOUVER — A bagpiper leads us onto the train at the Rocky Mountaineer’s station, deep in an industrial area southeast of downtown Vancouver. While some of my fellow passengers began their trip on a cruise up to Alaska, the former CN locomotive repair shed in False Creek is where our trip through the Rocky Mountains to Banff on the First Passage to the West route starts, with a glance through the souvenir kiosk while a pianist plays pop tunes on a grand piano.The Rocky Mountaineer, which has been operating its tourist trains through the Rockies since 1990, is really a cruise ship on rails. There are a few passengers here because they love trains — you can tell them by their souvenir hats and shirts and vests covered in railway patches — but I’m fascinated by the logistics necessary to keep everyone fed and watered in luxury as we move through the mountains on a ribbon of steel.SilverLeaf passengers move to the single-storey coaches near the front of the train; their refurbished coaches have extra glass viewing panels and they’ll choose from two items on their menus and eat at their seats, a level of luxury comparable to British Airways first class in the ’90s. In GoldLeaf, we climb up a staircase past the dining room to a glass-topped viewing dome, the aroma of breakfast coming from the kitchens below.Station staff line up next to the piper to wave the train off as we set out, beginning the trip with a toast before we’re called down to breakfast, a choice of five items that we tuck into as the last fringes of Vancouver slip past us and the Fraser Valley begins. I have probably the best scrambled eggs and smoked salmon I’ve had in years — I’ll order it both mornings on the train — and wonder how they made it in the tiny galley kitchen at the end of the car.Article Continued BelowJean-Pierre Guerin is the executive chef and, during a brief break between breakfast and lunch service, he talks about the challenges of, among other things, cooking in a small, swaying kitchen that occasionally shudders and bumps over uneven stretches of track.Kitchens have to be supplied for the whole two to three days of each trip, and the three chefs working in each of the tiny kitchens on every car have to learn to work without deep fat fryers or open flame grilling, though they do have ovens for fresh baked goods. Vegetables and fruit will be washed and prepped ahead of time to save water, but nothing is reheated. Guerin’s staff will produce a half-million plates per season — 1,200 to 1,300 plates for a trip like this one. “I had to retrain myself to cook for guests,” Guerin says, remembering when he started working on the train. “But you can see the results of your work immediately. It’s like cooking for guests in your home.”