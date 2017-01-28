Roncesvalles renovation comes with a due date

There are certain things in life you just can’t plan; like when you get pregnant or when you get a house in Toronto.Despite their best efforts to plan ahead, Andrea Diakun and her husband Mark ended up moving into their new semi-detached home in Roncesvalles just a week before her due date with baby Adrian last June.“It was relief that we got here in time,” says 35-year-old Diakun, a Kindergarten teacher.“It was down to the wire!” adds Mark, 31, who works in commercial real estate. He said there was even a worker sanding the banister outside Adrian’s bedroom the day they brought him home from the hospital.The couple had been trying for three years to find a bigger home to replace their Queen and Dufferin Sts. townhouse, knowing they wanted more space in which to raise a family.Article Continued BelowThey were intensely frustrated, constantly getting outbid as home prices continued to escalate. At one point, they offered $5,000 over the highest bid on a house in the Mimico neighbourhood — with no conditions — and still lost out.“Wow, we can’t even get a house when we’re the highest bidder!” Mark remembers saying at the time.NOW: The Diakuns, with baby son Adrian, relax in their compact and comfortable living room, surrounded by artworks that attest to their love of bold colours. (Cole Burston) But things have a way of working out, and the Diakuns have fallen in love their new and family-friendly street, just a block away from the bustling shops and lively restaurants of Roncesvalles Ave.