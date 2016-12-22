Say oui to these 6 things to do in Paris

PARIS-Heading to France’s beautiful capital? We’ve got the lowdown on the coolest places to sleep, shop and snack.Shop ’til you drop:Shopaholics love Paris. Boulevard Haussmann has Galeries Lafayette, the famous, beautiful (and expensive) department store. Anyone with a shoe fetish should head to Le Bon Marche. The city’s oldest department store added a swanky new shoe salon last year — labels include Chanel, Prada and Jimmy Choo. Paris is famous for its concept stores, and Paulie and Me, at 68 rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, is one of the best, selling everything from statement jewelry to designer handbags. Enjoy an art-themed dinner at Le Meurice:Alain Ducasse is the man behind the recently opened Le Dalí at swanky hotel Le Meurice, and it’s the perfect pit stop if you’ve been checking out Paris’s street art. The décor has been inspired by Salvador Dali, and a Dali-esque mural adorns the billowing, draped ceiling. The menu is varied; you’ll find everything from French pastries to Mediterranean cuisine from Catalonia. Be sure to check out the carpet, designed by Ara Starck, daughter of designer Philippe Starck.Article Continued BelowExplore catacombs:In 1785, Paris’s cemeteries reached capacity. It had been decided that remains would be transferred to the quarries beneath the city. They continued to be taken there (at night, escorted by priests) until 1814. Today it’s possible to explore a two-kilometre stretch of these narrow passageways (there are around 320 kilometres of tunnels in total), that are lined with piles of bones stacked from floor to ceiling. Spend the night in a floating hotel:

