Scratch and sniff marijuana book educates with a sense of humour

During a week when two of the biggest movies out are Power Rangers and CHiPs, it's easy to succumb to the belief that there's truly nothing new under the sun.Then along comes The Scratch & Sniff Book of Weed.It looks like a children's book, with a bright yellow cover, hand-drawn illustrations and those thick cardboard pages that little hands can easily flip. But the content is decidedly adult, with tiny chapters on everything from "The Botany of Buzz" to the legalization movement to weed in the bedroom.The book, which will, of course, be released on April 20, was a collaboration between pop culture writer Eve Epstein and marketing guru Seth Matlins, both of Los Angeles.