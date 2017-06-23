Seaside house in India feels like a castle resort

If you’re charting a course for a weekend house by the sea, why not put your feet up in a spectacular home that resembles a combination of a resort, castle and marooned ship?Creating such a place, by using whimsy and meeting every whim, was a priority for Matharoo Associates, of India, when its team designed this stunning home.It’s located in Raigad, in the west-central state of Maharashtra along the Arabian Sea — thus the name Weekend House of Raigad. The site area measures 54,358 square feet and the floor area is 15,575 square feet. With two levels, not only does the home possess a number of luxury features, but it also offers residents the feeling they’re away on holiday. Every room offers a water view and the seascape has been exaggerated by bringing the pool right to the house, complete with a waterslide.Weekend House at Raigad faces the Arabian Sea with a curved wall, a question-mark like structure that juts out at the back of the house. Article Continued BelowThe basement level of the home contains a kitchen, four bedrooms, a home cinema, a sculpture bay and a children’s play area. The first floor consists of the kitchen and dining room, the steam, sauna and massage rooms, a spectacular living room and waterproof sitting area that looks out to the sea, the pool (indoors and outdoors) and a large slide. Many parts of the home resemble a medieval castle. Materials used in the home were chosen for their simplicity and availability in Raigad. They include rough basalt stone, rough concrete, wood for doors and river-washed Kota stone for the floors. Polymer plaster lines the private areas.