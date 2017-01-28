Selling own home takes long hours and specialized knowledge

I’m selling my home. Is there a way I can list it on realtor.ca, but still do most of the selling work myself?What you are asking for is a limited services agreement, or “mere posting.” This is when a real-estate brokerage agrees to list the home on the MLS, but allows you to perform many of the services typically offered by brokerages.I like to look at realtor.ca to see what is happening in my own neighbourhood. There is a lot of great information about each property. There are pros and cons to this approach, including the obvious benefit of saving money on commission you would pay. But there are many benefits to hiring a real-estate professional to help you manage the process. It’s important to remember that selling your own home will take up a lot of your time and requires specialized knowledge and experience. This includes pricing, marketing, arranging viewings for prospective buyers, hosting open houses, negotiating with buyers, processing and reviewing offers and dealing with a lot of important paperwork. Article Continued BelowYou also need to be aware of the importance of accurate advertising. Whether the brokerage you choose is providing comprehensive service or just posting the listing on your behalf, they still have an obligation to ensure that the contents of the listing are accurate and not, in any way, misleading. For example, you can expect the brokerage to confirm your claims about renovations, specific features, square footage and taxes that appear on the listing. Of course, a prospective buyer may also, in addition, take their own steps to determine if the information is accurate.It’s important to remember that brokerages may offer a wide spectrum of services, ranging from very limited services, such as a mere posting, to a comprehensive level of service and everything in between.