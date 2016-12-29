Setting more fulfilling New Years goals as a family

If you could put the top New Year’s resolutions in a police lineup, the list of usual suspects would look something like this: Lose weight, exercise more, get organized, save for that round-the-world trip, finally take up guitar.But while those are all worthy endeavours, there’s a whole other way of approaching goal-setting that just might be more fulfilling and easier to achieve.Here are seven resolutions to consider for a happily family in 2017.Try something newThere’s a reason for that old saying, “Change is as good as a rest.” It can be invigorating to have new experiences — and that applies to things your family does, too. “Sit down as a family and decide something new you are going to try this year. It could be a sport, activity or other challenge,” says mom of six and Mabels Labels co-founder Julie Cole, who is a frequent guest speaker on parenting topics. Putting the focus on trying new things can also help take the focus off of acquiring new things — a breath of fresh air after the consumer-focused week around the holidays. Cole suggests forgoing birthday presents this year and opting for a special family outing instead. Article Continued BelowStart your days rightFew things make us feel down on our parenting game more than losing our cool herding everyone out the door in the morning. That’s why parenting coach Ariadne Brill says making a point of setting a good tone at the start of every day is one of the best resolutions a family can make. It just takes a little mindfulness. “Even if time is short, pause, hug, smile, try to be helpful and kind. Starting well means children and parents alike can carry that feeling through the rest of the day.” Do less

