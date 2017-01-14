Share grief when friends ask about addict son

I have been avoiding friends and acquaintances for the past decade; that’s when my child became a drug addict. He has ended up in hospital with overdoses several times; he presently lives with another addict. He socializes with horrible characters who have beaten and raped him. This is a tragedy for our whole family. Why avoid my friends? Because the first question they ask is “how are your children?” This is as if someone is driving a knife into me. How should I answer this hated question?A: When I’m trying to sort out a “situation” in my life, I often seek wisdom from more than one source. This reader sent her question to both my colleague, Ellie Tesher, and to me. Ellie offered her response in a Nov. 30 column. Here is another opinion.There was a brief period, a few years ago, when all three of our adult sons were unemployed. Although not a tragedy on the scale you describe, nonetheless it was not a good time for our family. So I resonate with your feelings when friends, whose kids are (of course) beautiful, talented and perfect, ask how yours are doing. The temptation is to respond “How ’bout them Maple Leafs?” But, you know what? There’s something worse than friends who ask after your kids. Yes, there is. What’s worse are friends who don’t give a damn about your family, your health, or anything else in your life. These are the so-called friends who turn every conversation, every idea, every morsel of news into something about themselves — their own kids, their jobs, their goldfish, whatever — as long as it’s about them. They’ll tell you about their recent promotion, their aching bunions, the wife’s psoriasis and their cat’s tapeworm, without ever, not even once, inquiring how things are with you. Because, quite frankly, they’re really not that much into you; they’re into themselves.When people ask about your kids, especially knowing your son’s difficult history, what they are really doing is expressing love and concern. No, they’re not prying, not really. They already know you’re having a tough time, and they want you to know they care about you and your son. They’re hoping things are better. Perhaps asking questions is not the optimal way to express those feelings, but often it’s the only way people know, without sounding schlocky and artificial.Article Continued BelowHow should you answer? That’s entirely up to you. Remember, not every question demands a response; often, questions only require acknowledgement. So, it’s perfectly fine to say, “Oh, our son struggles along, but it’s hard to talk about. So let’s discuss something else.” That shuts the door, politely but firmly. Only a complete jerk will push the matter further.In your case, however, shutting that door may not be the wisest response. Given the pain expressed in your letter, you might be better to accept these opportunities to unload some measure of your grief on people who care about you. Tell them the truth. If they are real friends, they’ll count it a privilege to help carry some of your burden. And if answering their question honestly scares them off, they’ll never ask it again.I don’t think your friends are “sticking the knife into you.” But perhaps you’re inadvertently sticking it into yourself? If so, one way to ease it out, and allow the wound to heal, is by letting others help.

