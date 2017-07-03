Should I tell my child the truth about her stepfather: Ellie

Should my adult child know the truth about her stepfather?I’m her father, divorced seven years ago, after 10 years of marriage and two kids. I had my kids 50 per cent of the time, both have turned into fantastic people, and I’m happy, too. Here’s what happened back then: During the last two years of our marriage, my wife had a mid-life crisis and a weak mental state. I tried to support her through it.She had an affair with a married father of three children.Article Continued BelowAfter our split, she remained with him and he became my kids’ stepfather. The kids were heartbroken for years after. They blamed their mother and me equally, but I never said a bad word about their mother. I’d seen emails between them from three months before the split. She’d wanted to end the affair and focus on the marriage and family.