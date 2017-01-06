Sisters husband is disrespectful to her and her family

My sister married down. There’s an obviously huge gap in maturity, class, intellectual capacity and education. Her husband’s dysfunctional family has a history of mental illness and criminal activity. He’s very jealous of my family’s closeness and success. To counter his insecurities, I got him a job for which he was grossly underqualified, which tripled his income. Article Continued BelowHe’s been included in all family functions. He now behaves like a know-it-all and is disrespectful toward my sister and my family. However, she defends his behaviour. When I mention his disrespect, she snaps at me. When we’re on the phone, he starts talking to her.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx