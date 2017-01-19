Six designers to check out at the Interior Design Show

The Interior Design Show (IDS) is back in Toronto today for its 19th year at The Metro Convention Centre. The event, which runs until Sunday, highlights the biggest trends and newest products and innovations in the world of home decor and design. This year’s show will feature more than 300 exhibitors, with rising design talents showcasing their collections alongside design superstars such as Scott McGillivray, Tommy Smythe and Martyn Lawrence Bullard.Whether you work in the design trade or are a design aficionado, IDS offers an opportunity to explore furniture and objects designed with the highest craftsmanship, and to celebrate local, independent design.Here are six designers and their products to check out at this year’s show.sachaGRACE Article Continued BelowSacha Nizami and Grace Neal first worked together as client and designer before collaborating in a creative partnership that has evolved into sachaGRACE, a Toronto-based design studio debuting its first collection of Lucite Designs, including the wishing vase and accent tables from their debut collection called “The Room.” According to the designers, Lucite, the trademarked name and brand of a high grade acrylic product, mimics glass but is more resistant and is unique in its ability to have foreign objects, such as rock or metal, suspended within it. The Penny accent table consists of copper fragments that seem to float atop this accent table made of 100 per cent pure Lucite on a satin chrome metal base. $5,995, sachagrace.com.Hamilton Holmes Woodworking & Design