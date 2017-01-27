Small Caribbean islands feature mighty golf courses

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS-For hard-core golfers, teeing it up in the Caribbean means automatic trips to either Jamaica, the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic. These spots offer a number of big-league choices on where to tee it up. Yet there are other options — smaller islands where the golf is scarcer but the quality is strong. Lap of luxury It’s tough to get motivated for a game at the Four Seasons resort in Charlestown, Nevis. Once you get settled into a padded chair on Pinney’s Beach, sipping a rum-fuelled cocktail, hypnotized by the azure sea, you never really want to move. Fortunately, the course is well worth the effort. The Robert Trent Jones II-designed layout winds up and down the slopes of Mount Nevis, through lush stretches of rain forest and past cheeky monkeys that cackle at bad shots. The course looks back to the sea and Nevis’ big sister island of St. Kitts, which is about three kilometres away across the narrows. There are a number of other activities at the resort, from cooking lessons to sea-turtle conservation programs.Coast to coastGolf-course architects are always trying to find ways that make their projects stand out from the field. Toronto-based designer Tom McBroom has laid out dozens of courses all around the globe, with fairways that zigzag through everything from the granite shelves of the Canadian Shield to the mountains that encircle Kelowna. His most unusual project may be the Royal St. Kitts golf course in in Basseterre, where McBroom became the first architect to tie together an ocean and a sea. The course, which is part of a Marriott resort and casino complex, runs above the beach, veering between water and the foothills of St. Kitts’ mountain range. Along the way, three of the holes border the Atlantic Ocean, while another couple cosy up to the Caribbean Sea — a true coast-to-coast experience. Article Continued BelowDutch treatAruba runs to an international beat. Poking up in the Caribbean Sea, not far from the coast of Venezuela, the place features an undeniable South-American rhythm. Yet Aruba’s history, language and politics are tied to the Netherlands, so the island is also infused with a European esthetic. It makes for a unique vibe. The No. 1 golf course is Tierra del Sol in Noord, a Robert Trent Jones II design that last month hosted the Aruba Cup, a competition between some of the best young pros in North and South America. The Links at Divi Aruba in Oranjestad is a good nine-hole layout that circles lagoons and holiday villas, with views out to the sea. If you are just looking for a little fun, try the Aruba Golf Club in San Nicolas, where spectators sometimes include wild goats and the greens are actually brown — they are made from oiled sand.