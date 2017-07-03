Social signals are key to change in draining situations: Pasricha

I remember like it was yesterday. After I graduated from university 15 years ago, I took on my first office job ready to go. I remember quietly anticipating some sort of welcome lunch at a restaurant. “Cheers to Neil,” my coworkers would shout, clinking glasses of soda water over a round of festive club sandwiches.But it didn’t happen.Instead, my new team of five people trudged to the cafeteria for greasy pitas, which we ate silently over our keyboards. I was dripping tzatziki on my space bar that first day when it hit me, “This isn’t going to be good.”Why? Because I know I don’t have the ability to work for hours and hours in a row. I just don’t. I feel drained. I need to walk around. I need cashews. I became exhausted looking at a screen endlessly and felt ripped off when “lunch hour” kept passing as a non-event. Plus, as the afternoon went on, I could feel my productivity slow to molasses. Article Continued BelowWhile I was aching to go to the gym or get outside to find energy, I felt I couldn’t with my boss and co-workers grinding with their heads down. It would have felt strange to toss on my sunglasses and go strolling in the woods while everyone was PowerPointing with furrowed eyebrows. Energy vampires can suck the life out of us. And they come in the form of bosses, family members, or even the invisible social norms of a team or company culture. So what’s the solution?