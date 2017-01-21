Sonya Lee Atelier has form, function and feminism in th

Laura Beeston Staff ReporterIndustrial designers live by one rule: Form follows function. For Stephanie Sonya Ibbitson, a close second might be: support your community. Her leather atelier, Sonya Lee, is inspired, in part, by the city’s female creative class.“I pay tribute to (women) because I love and respect them,” says the Toronto born-and-raised designer, who studied at OCAD University. “They make me feel like I’m not alone in an incredibly hard creative field.” Hence, her bags are named after women in her social circles: There’s The Nico (Soule), The (Ally) Basin, The Rosa (Halpern) — all women “running through the creative trenches.” Article Continued BelowToronto’s creative women should be holding each other up, Ibbitson thinks. “That’s what makes ‘maker culture’ in Toronto so great — but if we don’t support each other, this (movement) doesn’t happen.”Janna Watson, an abstract painter and hand-tufted rug maker commissioned Ibbitson’s first bag in 2013, giving the designer the nudge she needed to start her leather business.Earlier that year, she found her medium while walking home from a passionless marketing agency job. She peeked inside Perfect Leather on King St. W. when “the smell hit me.”