Sorry should not be used lightly: Papamarko

My first sorry of the day was to my fellow TTC commuters. I squeezed my body onto a tightly packed bus because I was late, it was raining and there was no way I was going to wait for the next one.After that, I apologized to a barista for forcing her to break a $20 for a cup of tea.Then, while browsing my favourite used bookstore after work, I bumped into the corner of a bookshelf . . . and promptly apologized.I say “sorry” far too often, and often for no good reason. Sorries pour out of me. I started counting my sorries the other week and lost track at 47. (Sorry, am I saying sorry too much?)Excessive apologizing is a common trait of people-pleasers. It’s also symptomatic of being a polite Canadian. Sorry is right up there with “aboot” and “eh?” as the most stereotypically Canadian of all verbal tics. Movies such as Canadian Bacon have Americans mocking our incessant sorries, and they have been right to do so. Article Continued BelowSorry should not be used lightly. It is and should be a powerful word. It seeks to make reparations for pain caused. It expresses sympathy. It expresses empathy. For some, it is the most difficult phrase in the English language to utter. Others, like me, use it as liberally as punctuation.Here are some scenarios where people might unnecessarily use the word “sorry” and my suggestions on how to respond instead.Case 1 — You find a hair in your food at an upscale restaurant