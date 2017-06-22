Stops at sea on a cruise in the South Pacific

The Aranui 5 drops in on 10 islands during its two-week cruises through French Polynesia: two large atolls in the Tuamotu Archipelago, all six inhabited islands in the Marquesas group and two of the Society Islands. From lush Tahuata, to rugged Ua Huka to chic Bora Bora, here’s a glimpse of the other isles we visited. Hiva Oa (Marquesas Islands):On the island of Hiva Oa, we visit the Mea’e Iipona archeological site, home to the largest Polynesian stone sculptures outside Easter Island. Here, imposing lichen-covered tikis stand on terraced platforms in a verdurous natural amphitheatre of sheer, volcanic rock. On the other side of the island, Hiva Oa’s main village, Atuona, is a veritable garden. Belgian crooner Jacques Brel is buried here, and so is French artist Paul Gauguin, who painted the island’s vales and women while living in his “House of Pleasure.” Locals say many islanders have Gauguin in their blood. The bucolic village of Hana Vave in Fatu Hiva, one of the most remote islands in the Marquesan archipelago. (Daniel Otis) Fatu Hiva (Marquesas Islands):Article Continued BelowFatu Hiva is lush, wild and accessible only by sea. A strenuous 16-kilometre hike takes us along a narrow road connecting two small villages, past lofty peaks and valleys bursting with mango trees and coconut palms before presenting us with sweeping vistas of the sea. The hike ends at Hana Vave, also known as the Bay of Virgins, a translation of the French “Baie des Vierges,” which Catholic missionaries adapted from the settlement’s first French name, “Baie des Verges” — or “Bay of Penises,” after Hana Vave’s lofty pillars of basalt rock. Posing for a selfie on Ua Huka, whose barren hills stand in stark contrast to the rest of the lush island group. (DANIEL OTIS) Ua Huka (Marquesas Islands):Approaching Ua Huka, dolphins dance around the ship’s bow before the captain moors in a slender bay. The island, which is famed for its wood carvers, is predominately barren scrubland, standing in stark contrast to the vegetation-thick islands of the rest of the Marquesas group. Here, 76-year-old Léon Lichtlé, the island’s former mayor, tends an expansive botanical garden where hundreds of varieties of fruit-bearing trees sit nestled amidst the island’s parched hills, quenched by a latticework of pipes. Lichtlé keeps his garden open for anyone craving shade or a fruity snack.A man with a child walks in the surf in the village of Hapatoni on Tahuata, the smallest of the inhabited Marquesas. (DANIEL OTIS) Tahuata (Marquesas Islands):