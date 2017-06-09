Stunning Estrade Residence is in total harmony with the forested hillside

Spectacular yet discreet — that’s how Estrade Residence distinguishes itself as it overlooks the shores of Lac de la Cabane in Quebec’s stunning Laurentian Mountains.Set within a forest, the property is able to handle the size of the home — 3,600 square feet — comfortably because it cascades down the hillside on four levels.Architects describe Estrade Residence as a stacked composition of linear volumes. The bedrooms follow the rocky ridge of the house in a staggered configuration while the living spaces are set perpendicular to the ridge maximizing views of the lake. In addition to creating a stunning home, designing one that was in total harmony with its environment was also a huge priority. As you enter the home from the ground floor, a large, open staircase reaches to the top levels. Glass railings are used to create a feeling of lightness. The design of the home is minimalist with each hallway leading to the luminous staircase.The kitchen, dining and living room, which stretch to the veranda, are on the ground floor along with the mud room and garage. The black ash-coloured kitchen contrasts with the whiteness of the walls and a double-sided fireplace in the centre of the family’s living area warms the space, as does the natural cedar cladding.Article Continued BelowThe black ash-coloured kitchen contrasts with the whiteness of the walls and a double-sided fireplace in the centre of the family’s living area warms the space, as does the natural cedar cladding. (ULYSSE LEMERISE BOUCHARD) The master bedroom ensuite and walk-in closet are located on the upper level, and the kids’ area encompasses two lower levels, the first with their bedrooms and bathrooms and the second lower level contains the kids’ play room and guest bedroom and bathroom. The house is made of wood on a concrete foundation. Natural stone, brushed white cedar and brushed white cedar tinted black were used for the exterior. Rocks extracted during the excavation have been reused to landscape the property. The home took just under two years to build and was completed in 2016. Architect Jean-Sébastien Herr, of MU Architecture, answered some questions about Estrade Residence:A deck and hottub create a space for outdoor relaxation amid the Laurentian Mountains. (ULYSSE LEMERISE BOUCHARD)