Surprises join a train trip from Slovenia to Croatia

OGULIN, CROATIA-There I was, settling into my seat on an early morning train that just left the sleepy town of Ogulin in northwestern Croatia. I had one more transfer to make before I arrived in Split: the triumphant mid-point of my rail journey from Slovenia down to the Dalmatian coast of Croatia. I was proud of myself for, thus far, having navigated the extensive rail system of Eastern Europe without a hitch. Some of which, I had conceded, might have been thanks to the ease with which I’d been able to flash my Eurail pass, but mostly, I thought to myself, it was because I was awesome. Despite the blasphemy I’d feel when closing my eyes on these trains — because picturesque villages with crumbling stone churches and sparkling aqua lakes appeared with each passing kilometre — I began to let my lids droop. I felt comforted by the elderly nun to my left, who was snoozing with her feet up on the seat beside her. With the warm glow of sunrise on my face, I closed my eyes, fell asleep, and missed my next stop. “Excuse me, can you please help?” I whimpered in the direction of a stone-faced train attendee, explaining my mistake through blurry eyes as the speeding train moved further and further away from my station. With a you’re-basically-screwed expression, she told me to stay put and wait, proceeding to disappear into another cabin. I sat slumped over in my royal-blue passenger seat like a child in detention, waiting on my teacher before determining my next move. Here, discombobulated and dishevelled, I turned my thoughts, for comfort, back to Ljubljana, Slovenia, where my journey had begun a week prior. On my first venture out into the opulent and bustling city, I had sat on a patio by the canal under heat lamps and devoured a platter of kielbasa, pickled cabbage and fresh cheese, washing it down with a frosty Slovenian beer. Article Continued BelowThe day after that had seen me take my first Eastern European train journey to Slovenia’s Lake Bled. With all the spectacular scenes I would take in that day — a postcard-worthy church on an islet in the middle of an emerald lake, for example — I was most taken aback by how simple it was to travel to this paradise in the Julian Alps. A quick nod of recognition and stamp on my Eurail Select Pass, which allows rail passengers multiple travel days in bordering European countries within a two-month period, was literally all I needed to circle to and from this must-see destination. With the tangled check-in procedures of cross-country travel evidently off the table, I had continued my journey with gusto. My next rail line, speedy and speckled with local families, had taken me to Croatia — where 21 million passengers travel by train annually. First I had found myself in its enchanting capital, Zagreb, where I passed lovestruck couples necking in the shadows of every moonlit corner while making my way through a maze of cobblestone walkways. Then, using Zagreb as a jumping-off point, I visited Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park, where I spent a day strolling amongst gigantic waterfalls and aqua-blue pools. Finally, there was Cres Island, a jewel in the northern Kvarner Gulf, where a local I had befriended hiked with me to a ghostly abandoned manor in the mountains. I arrived to Cres by ferry from the seaport town of Rijeka — another major station on Croatia’s rail line. It had all seemed so easy then, with the world, my train oyster.