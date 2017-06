Take a ride on the active side of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV.–MILLIONS OF PEOPLE COME TO VEGAS EVERY YEAR, MOSTLY TO GAMBLE AND GAWK, BUT THEY CAN ADD WELLNESS AND ADVENTURE INTO THEIR MIX. THE CITY AND SURROUNDING AREAS ARE IDEAL URBAN AND DESERT PLAYGROUNDS FOR ON AND OFF-THE-GROUND ADVENTURES THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH ENTERTAINMENT, GAMBLING OR DEBAUCHERY.Get your OM on Yoga enthusiasts can zen out 168 METRES ABOVE THE CITY WITH A ONE-HOUR SESSION INSIDE THE HIGH ROLLER FERRIS WHEEL, EQUIPPED WITH HEADPHONES TO BETTER HEAR THE INSTRUCTOR AND A SPECTACULAR BIRD’S-EYE VIEW. INSTRUCTOR NANCY TEP TOOK OUR GROUP THROUGH SILENT SAVASANA’S Yoga in the Sky (YOGA $75 (U.S.)/FERRIS WHEEL $25). “I’D RECOMMEND yoga on the wheel TO ANYONE, EVEN IF THEY ARE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS AS IT GOES SLOWLY,” SAYS TEP.Enjoy downtown sights “MOST PEOPLE GET TO KNOW VEGAS BY FOOT,” SAYS RTC Bike Share’S BICYCLE AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH CO-ORDINATOR RON FLOTH, “BUT BIKING IS AN EASIER WAY TO COVER A LOT OF GROUND.” Las VEGAS’ NEW BIKE-SHARE PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN SEPTEMBER IN THE AREA KNOWN AS “THE OLD STRIP” AND NOW HAS 21 STATIONS WITH 180 BIKES. CRUISE BY SIGHTS SUCH AS VEGAS’ FIRST HOTEL, THE EL CORTEZ, COOL PUBLIC ARTWORK, OLD NEON SIGNAGE AND QUIRKY DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK. ($4/30 MINUTES).Article Continued BelowZip through a canyonBOOTLEG CANYON, A 30-MINUTE DRIVE OUTSIDE THE CITY, IS HOME TO Flightlinez, A ZIP-LINE EXPERIENCE (PRICES START AT $159) WITH FOUR CRAZY-FAST AND EXHILARATING ZIPS. THE SHEER VELOCITY OF THE FIRST RUN MADE ONE RIDER’S EYES TEAR. CALLED BUNNY SLOPE, IT STARTS AT 1,097 METRES IN ELEVATION AND CLOCKS IN AT 113 KM/H. WHILE ENJOYING THE FAST VIEWS FROM ABOVE, WE ALSO SHED A FEW TEARS OF LAUGHTER, THANKS TO THE INSTRUCTOR’S WELL-REHEARSED JOKES.Get an even higher view