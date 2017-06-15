Take away a womans right to drive and youve just stolen her freedom: Timson

I love to drive. My late mother loved to drive.We used to talk about it. For instance, why did we both find that getting behind the wheel, for an errand or a road trip, always lifted our spirits? That’s despite growing traffic challenges, and a growing sense of responsibility about its environmental impact. After reading Daring To Drive, a brave and wonderful new book by Saudi Arabian women’s activist Manal al-Sharif, I am reminded of driving’s deeper meaning: driving a car by oneself conveys a special kind of mobility and freedom: you are not only moving forward, you are totally in charge of the direction you’re headed; in fact, of your own destiny.Women have had to perform many radical acts over the course of history to gain their civil rights. But who knew driving would be one of them?In 2011, al-Sharif was a 32-year-old computer scientist, women’s activist and divorced mother of a little boy. She slipped behind the wheel of her own car — a purple Cadillac SUV — and drove herself through the streets of Khobar outside the westernized compound in which she lived and worked in Saudi Arabia. Not once, but twice. Article Continued BelowThe first time, she had an activist friend videotape her and the results garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.The second time, her brother drove with her, right past a traffic cop, and after that, she spent nine days in jail not charged officially, but everyone knew her crime: driving while female.Shamefully, outrageously and terrifyingly still to this day, Saudi Arabia forbids its female citizens to drive themselves. It is the only country in the world to do so. Besides of course Gilead, the fictional dystopian republic in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.