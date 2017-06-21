Tampa relives glory days as it welcomes back its creative class

TAMPA, FLORIDA-His hands move expertly, precisely and swiftly, at one point buffing so fast that I fear he might start a fire. But instead of a conflagration, Andre Watson puts a gleam onto my favourite pair of Gordon Rush lace-ups, one I haven’t seen since I picked them up for a song a few years ago at Nordstrom Rack. Sitting high in his chair, we small-talk sports and news, but the conversation inevitably turns to Tampa, Watson’s hometown. “I was born and raised here, and I wouldn’t trade Tampa for nothin’,” he says. “Could I ever leave it behind, forget it? Could a tortoise ever forget its shell? Never.” Watson talks about the changes, how even this area — now one of the city’s wealthiest — was once a shambles, historic homes in disrepair, decay encroaching from every corner. But now? “We’re like a bun in the oven,” he says, with palpable exuberance. “We’re a city on the rise.”Watson is shining my shoes in an anteroom just off the lobby of the Epicurean, a luxury hotel that focuses on food, and a prime example of Tampa’s recent revitalization. From massive, multi-billion-dollar projects bringing people back downtown to the return of a number of neighbourhoods to their glory days, this Florida city is welcoming (back) an impressive creative class — as well as travellers looking for more from their sunny vacation than just a day at the beach. Article Continued BelowSeminole Heights is a prime example. A four-lane strip once lined with auto-body shops and other blue-collar businesses, its fine Spanish Mission buildings have increasingly become home to both funky restaurants and fine dining, including Rooster and the Till, which became a fast favourite since opening its doors more than three years ago. Its surprisingly chic interior is belied by the restaurant’s strip-mall location, where co-owners Ferrell Alvarez and Ty Rodriguez tell me they’ve enjoyed pushing the city’s palate on food and wine, featuring lesser-known grapes for the latter, and small plates for the former, which range from fried quail to harrissa smoked carrots. (I return a couple nights later for a delicious taste.) And they plan on continuing that with a new, nearby project called Nebraska Mini Mart, opening this summer just off Nebraska Avenue, not far from their current location. Combining shuffleboard and bocce ball with a modern sound and projection system, they aim to attract a young crowd looking for a chilled-out way to spend an evening, and Alvarez, the restaurant’s head chef, tells me the focus will be primarily on food.