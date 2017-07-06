Teacher cant see she needs reading glasses: Samosas and Maple Syrup

I have started squinting at my cellphone screen. “Honey, have you noticed how dark our house is?” I ask my husband. Soon I have to remove my eyeglasses and bring books and newspapers close to my face to read them. My laptop screen is blurry unless I use my monitor. Finally, I see the optometrist. My usual practitioner is busy, so I take the next available appointment.WhenI arrive, the new optometrist looks awfully young. “I’m sure it’s nothing,” I start. “Maybe some eye strain from too many screens and writing. Or maybe my current prescription is too powerful. That can happen, right?” He runs me through the usual tests, and a few extra. He hands me a card with words on it and asks me to read. I hold it far away and squint at the text.Article Continued BelowAt the end, he has a sympathetic expression on his face. “It’s a small prescription, but you need reading glasses.”What! I’m not even 40. There must be some mistake. “How long have you been practicing?” I ask suspiciously.He smiles. At least, I think he’s smiling. Everything is a bit blurry at the moment. Not that I’m crying or anything, it’s those pupil-dilating eye drops. He tells me he has been practicing for years.