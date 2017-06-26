The art of setting up your single friends: Papamarko

So you think you can be a matchmaker? It’s thoughtful and considerate to engineer romantic happiness for your single friends. But if your formula for setting people up is no more sophisticated than “They’re both single and seem to smell OK,” you need to fine-tune your strategy. Here is the honest truth about set-ups: most people are bad at it. This is partly because most people are not very good romantic fits for each other. Human beings: complex. Finding love: hard.Article Continued BelowHaving been on the receiving end of some nightmarish set-ups and hearing horror stories from friends and clients, I know for a fact that setting up the singles in your life is something of an art. It requires intuition, logic, faith, finesse and a whole lot of luck.Here are some things every budding yenta should keep in mind before accidentally subjecting their long-suffering friends and relatives to yet another disastrous blind date:Do their lifestyles align?