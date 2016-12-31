The bricks and mortar of Confederation

As we look ahead to a new year and Canada’s 150th birthday, it’s natural to look back at where we began. In many cases, all it takes is standing back and looking up.Buildings of the Confederation-age in Toronto beautifully show their age with architectural styles from the Victorian age — predominantly from the mid-1800s to the start of the 20th century. Straightforward bay-and-gable designs, for instance, adapted the look of the period named for Queen Victoria’s reign, and made the most of the region’s red-clay brick and narrow property lots.University College, at U of T, dates back to 1856 and is among the country’s oldest Romanesque Revival buildings. Old City Hall and Queen’s Park are also solid and imposing examples of the Victorian-age architectural style.“Like other large cities, Toronto has beautiful architecture and a rich city history,” said Kaitlin Wainwright, the program director for Heritage Toronto. Founded in 1793 as the Town of York, Toronto was incorporated as a city in 1834 — before Canada was officially a country.Article Continued Below“Old buildings can show the ebb and flow of the economy, and the adaptive re-use of buildings can spur innovation. Think of the Distillery District,” Wainwright says of the former Gooderham and Worts alcohol manufacturing area. It is among the largest collections of Victorian industrial architecture in North America.“Sometimes, historic buildings become a destination because of the look and feel of the space, such as the LCBO shop at Summerhill Ave., which was once a train station. There is a recognition that there is a certain esthetic value to having a building that is unique in its character.“Historic buildings enhance the character of our streets, making them more beautiful and more livable,” adds Wainwright. That’s the case in Parkdale, Cabbagetown and The Annex, all notable for their Victorian-style residential architecture and all sought-after neighbourhoods.

