The GTAs trees, and why they deserve our attention: Mark Cullen

Have you noticed that we are not very respectful of our trees? This is probably because they don't advertise well. When a storm moves through, we are busy watching TV while our street trees are taking it on the chin. Now that we know that they communicate with one another we can imagine the conversation during a wind storm: "Harvey, have a look in their living room window — they're watching the Weather Network while we're losing our limbs all over the sidewalk!"Trees get a lot of bad press when there's an ice or wind storm. Fallen trees and large limbs are a risk — so why not just cut them all down? You know that someone is actually thinking that. (Ugh!) Advocates for trees have a hard time in the city of Toronto. Elder statesman: Take the oldest tree in the 416, for example. My friend and tree advocate Edith George has been working with a group of volunteers to have the 350-year-old red oak designated a heritage tree since 1998. Imagine what the real estate around Etobicoke looked like in 1667 when this tree was born. There was an Indigenous people's trail that ran alongside the tree that lead to Lake Simcoe. The tree bears witness to a lot of our history. According to George: "A document has been at Toronto City Hall since July 4, 2007 to have this tree designated as Toronto's first heritage tree. In 2015, Megan Trush, a representative of the mayor's office said that the paperwork was "good to go" for debate at council." So far: nothing. Like I said, trees don't advertise very well.A group of volunteers has been woring to have the oldest tree in the 416, a 350-year-old red oak, designated has a heritage tree. (Catherine Porter) Sixth sense: According to the Canadian Horticultural Therapy Association (CHTA), the gardening experience grows so much more than plants. In a recent CHTA newsletter, Karen York states that gardening grows, "self-esteem, optimism, camaraderie, creativity, satisfaction, peace, a sense of purpose and control, and general well-being. Underlying all is that important sixth sense, the active mind."