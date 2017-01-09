The part of the brain that controls face recognition continues to grow in adulthood, study finds

A new study shows there’s a part of mental function that continues to grow into adulthood: face recognition.“There is development in the region of the brain that is involved in processing faces,” essential for broadening the social networks of adults, said Kalanit Grill-Spector, a psychology professor at Stanford University in California.In contrast, the region of the brain that helps us recognize places — say, where we last parked the car — did not keep developing, her team reports in the new issue of the journal Science.Why does it change? Perhaps it is because our world of faces starts out simple — our parents, maybe a sibling or two, and closely related family members, speculated Grill-Spector.“But the number of faces that we need to recognize through life grows, as our social circles expand, requiring an ability to distinguish,” she said.Article Continued BelowOntario study links living next to traffic and dementia riskPeople who live in proximity to high-traffic roadways appear to have a higher risk of dementia than those who live farther away, say researchers, suggesting that air pollution from vehicles may be a factor in the development of the neurological disease.In a study published in this week’s Lancet, researchers found that Ontario residents who lived within 50 metres of a highway or major road had a 7 per cent increased likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who lived more than 300 metres away from such busy transportation routes.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx