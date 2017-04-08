The Plant cultivates urban agriculture

There’s something growing on Dovercourt Rd. in Toronto — and it’s green.Flush with the success of its Cabin condo project under construction next door at 45 Dovercourt Rd., Curated Properties has partnered with Windmill Developments to build The Plant, a 10-storey condominium and townhome complex.In a forest of condominiums, The Plant plans to stand out with an urban agricultural theme that stretches from the common areas to the balconies and into the kitchens.They’re calling this terrace-to-table idea “edible landscaping.” The theme of food is not new to the location, the former site of Dufflet Pastries’ bakery. The concept of The Plant is rooted in the trend towards local and organic food and tied to the sharing economy, says Adam Ochshorn, partner, Curated Properties. Article Continued BelowThe layout of each unit dovetails with the angular design of the balconies to allow more natural light to penetrate deeper into each unit. Each terrazzo is also bathed in sunlight, making them the perfect place for plants.“Being on the corner, the natural floor plate is wider and it allows for more angular rotation for exposure,” Ochshorn says, adding there’s an option for buyers to order a vertical planter designed for the balcony. “(The planter) is aeroponic, so there’s no potting soil to lug up,” says Jonathan Westeinde, CEO of Windmill Developments, about the non-soil growing environment. “And it’s self-watering, so all you do is fill it up.”